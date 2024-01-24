Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading 15.2% Lower This Week

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $27.33 million and approximately $557,835.86 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 82,087,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

