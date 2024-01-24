Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 103,862 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,251,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 208,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

