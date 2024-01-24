Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.38.

Amphenol stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

