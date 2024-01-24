Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth $227,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 649.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.