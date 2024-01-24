Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.06, with a volume of 704229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.50.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.