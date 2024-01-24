Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,078,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $159,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $842,513. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. 101,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,885. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

