Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $420.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial traded as high as $387.40 and last traded at $386.63, with a volume of 19566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $381.67.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.