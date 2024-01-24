American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.45

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.45 and last traded at $94.60, with a volume of 12824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 183,336 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.