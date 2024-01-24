American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.85.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

