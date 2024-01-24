American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.85.

AMT stock opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

