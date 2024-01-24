American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

