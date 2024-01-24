American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $505.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.
American National Bankshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMNB
About American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American National Bankshares
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.