American Financial Group Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Telos worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Telos by 119.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 340,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. Analysts forecast that Telos Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Telos from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

