American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Position Increased by American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,840,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $317,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,962,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock worth $423,267 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $120.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.77.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

View Our Latest Report on AFG

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.