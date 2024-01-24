American Financial Group Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 646,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,013. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.20 and a beta of 1.34.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on USAC shares. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Porter sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $193,038.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

USA Compression Partners Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.