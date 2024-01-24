American Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 276,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alliance Resource Partners news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 33,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $682,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,202,357 shares in the company, valued at $334,092,601.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

