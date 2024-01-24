American Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,950,000 after acquiring an additional 219,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,366,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,089,000 after acquiring an additional 420,612 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

