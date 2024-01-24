American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.82. 3,044,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,923. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

