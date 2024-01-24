American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the airline’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.00 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

