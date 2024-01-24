Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.96

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.96 and last traded at $68.23, with a volume of 303110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

