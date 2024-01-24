AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $154.04 and a one year high of $249.99.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

