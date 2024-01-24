AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 54,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 334,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

