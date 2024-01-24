Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives $47.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

MO stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

