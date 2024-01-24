Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 4.1%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 1,232,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,909,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $509.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 77.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

