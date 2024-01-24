Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading 5% Higher

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.73. 438,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,031,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.97.

Altice USA Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,884,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,851 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 823,530 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 578,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 496,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

