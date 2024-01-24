Alta Advisers Ltd Takes $49,000 Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 728.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.36.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $21,813,185 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $589.59. 121,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $534.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $329.23 and a one year high of $599.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

