Alta Advisers Ltd Sells 3,928 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alta Advisers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.7% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,211,000 after acquiring an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,529,000 after acquiring an additional 273,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after purchasing an additional 193,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,951,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

