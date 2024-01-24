Alta Advisers Ltd Acquires 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Alta Advisers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $835.89.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $795.43. 129,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $802.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $826.00. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

