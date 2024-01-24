ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 173,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 88,813 shares.The stock last traded at $50.62 and had previously closed at $50.79.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,248,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

