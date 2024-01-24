Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.30

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.30, but opened at $7.65. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 52,419 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.02% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

