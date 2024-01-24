Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Algorand has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $35.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00076581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00028902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00023242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,337,316 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

