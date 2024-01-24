Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Down to $9.07

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $8.52. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 356,721 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.02 million, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

