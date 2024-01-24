AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.
In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.68), for a total value of £18,850 ($23,951.72). 35.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
