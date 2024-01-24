Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,562,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,122,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 99,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

