Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $38,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.84 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

