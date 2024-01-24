Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.13

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.13 and last traded at C$14.12, with a volume of 64182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$858.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.54.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.10). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group Inc. will post 0.8304581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. Also, Director John Michael Beck bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,100.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

