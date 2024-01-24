Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Adient Price Performance

ADNT stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $34.14. 596,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

