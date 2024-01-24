ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.97

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 106241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADF Group
ADF Group Stock Up 6.1 %
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.14 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
ADF Group Company Profile
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.