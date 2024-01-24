ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.97

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.97 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 106241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Atrium Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get ADF Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADF Group

ADF Group Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.14 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.