Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.99

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 26476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

