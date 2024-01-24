Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.99

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 26476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

