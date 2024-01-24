Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.99

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 26476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Institutional Trading of Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.
