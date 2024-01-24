Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Cut by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,415 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.67% of Acuity Brands worth $87,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,152. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.12.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.