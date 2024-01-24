Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,014 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,860,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MSI traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $328.78. 314,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,002. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.25 and a 52-week high of $330.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.