Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,779 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $49,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $341.04. 1,874,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,801. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

