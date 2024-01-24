Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $23,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.01. 786,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.