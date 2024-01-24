Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 931 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVR were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 376.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $70,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVR stock traded down $89.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6,848.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,539. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,737.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,306.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total value of $3,923,958.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

