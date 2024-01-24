Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 20,798 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

