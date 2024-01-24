Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,246 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,750 shares of company stock worth $18,243,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.67.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $295.43. 990,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.49 and a 52 week high of $301.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

