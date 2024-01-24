Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 111,153 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 490.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Builders FirstSource worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.73.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 958,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.