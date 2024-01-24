Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 274.1% during the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $53.20 on Wednesday, hitting $545.39. 24,227,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average of $436.99. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $562.50. The company has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.52.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

