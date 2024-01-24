Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.17. The company had a trading volume of 938,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,290. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.