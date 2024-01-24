Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $39.24 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $39,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.44. The stock had a trading volume of 134,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,245. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,153.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

