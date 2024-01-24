Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $20.55 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,912,000 after acquiring an additional 112,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,016.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,642. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $967.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $947.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

